Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 Odds and Betting Games

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take center stage at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night for the 2020 halftime show during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the halftime show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th season, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

Shakira added: "I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world—and to top it off, on my birthday! This is a true American dream, and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"

The star-studded halftime show is one of the key elements that transforms the Super Bowl from a major sporting event into one of the biggest worldwide spectacles of any kind each year.

As with every other aspect of the NFL's championship game, part of the allure comes from the variety of prop bets available, especially as legal sports betting gains a foothold in the United States.

Here's some of the top options for this year's game (via CBS Sports and Angelo Montilla of SBD):

First Song Performed

Let's Get Loud (+400)

On The Floor (+450)

Whenever, Wherever (+450)

Dare (+550)

Live It Up (+650)

La Tortura (+700)

(+700) Dinero (+750)

(+750) Can't Remember To Forget You (+800)

El Anillo (+850)

(+850) Waka Waka (+900)

First J-Lo Song

Let's Get Loud (+300)

On The Floor (+300)

Live It Up (+500)

Dinero (+600)

(+600) El Anillo (+700)

(+700) Get Right (+1000)

Waiting For Tonight (+1000)

If You Had My Love (+1200)

Love Don't Cost A Thing (+1200)

Jenny From The Block (+2000)

First Shakira Song

Whenever, Wherever (+250)

Dare (+300)

La Tortura (+400)

(+400) Can't Remember To Forget You (+500)

Waka Waka (+600)

(+600) Beautiful Liar (+1000)

Loca (+1000)

(+1000) She Wolf (+1200)

La Bicicleta (+1500)

(+1500) Si Te Vas (+2000)

Last Song Performed

Live It Up (+200)

Whenever, Wherever (+250)

Can't Remember To Forget You (+350)

Let's Get Loud (+500)

On The Floor (+600)

Number of J-Lo Wardrobe Changes

Over 2.5 (-140)

Under 2.5 (+120)

Josh Hermsmeyer of FiveThirtyEight used statistical analysis based on the betting lines and Lopez's concert set lists to determine "Get Right" and "If You Had My Love" represent the best value in her first song category.

Of course, there's no such thing as a sure thing when it comes to these type of props. The Super Bowl halftime show is a different animal than a standard concert, especially since J-Lo is sharing the stage with Shakira and probably some surprise guests.

Perhaps the best option is the over on Lopez's number of wardrobe changes. The length of the halftime show, the opportunities for her to switch looks while others are on stage and her unique styles over the years make three switches seem like a low, safe threshold.