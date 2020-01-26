Tom Brady Advocates for Steelers' Troy Polamalu to Be Inducted in Hall of Fame

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Troy Polamalu spent his entire 12-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but one of his biggest rivals during his playing days might be his biggest supporter now.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady offered a strong endorsement for the safety as he hopes to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Polamalu is one of 15 finalists for the 2020 class, which will be announced Saturday during the NFL Honors.

Reggie Wayne is the only other finalist on his first year of eligibility after three players became first-ballot Hall of Famers in 2019 (Champ Bailey, Ed Reed and Tony Gonzalez).

Polamalu, an eight-time Pro Bowler, has a strong case. He was named first-team All-Pro four times and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2010. He was also instrumental in helping the Steelers win Super Bowls in the 2005 and 2008 seasons.

Anyone who watched him could see his impact, whether he was deep in coverage or rushing into the backfield. However, the firsthand breakdown from Brady adds more perspective.

The two battled only six times during their careers (once in the playoffs), but the safety's play left a strong impression.