Lakers Rumors: Exec Believes Dwight Howard Could Earn Raise on Next Contract

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Dwight Howard has played well in his role off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers this season and is reportedly on his way to earning himself a raise on his next contract.

Sean Deveney of Heavy noted that "Howard surely won't be available for the veterans' minimum next summer," which raises the question of whether the Lakers will have enough money to bring him back. Howard is earning $2.6 million in base salary this season.

Deveney cited an NBA front-office executive who suggested the big man would earn "a good part" of Los Angeles' mid-level exception, which is expected to be worth around $9.7 million.

"If Howard can command a deal at about $7 million, he would either chew up most of their limited cap space or take the bulk of the Lakers' mid-level exception," Deveney wrote.

In his prime, Howard was one of the best players of his generation. He led the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals, won three Defensive Player of the Year awards, earned eight All-NBA selections and was selected to eight All-Star Games.

However, he was a shell of himself in just nine games last season with the Washington Wizards, thanks in large part to injury concerns.

While he will never be the same player he was with the Magic, the 34-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game this season. He helps anchor the second unit for the Lakers, who have the best record in the Western Conference at 36-9.

"I am very happy here," Howard said of Los Angeles, per Deveney. "I like being here, I am having fun being here. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future but I know I can’t think about that or focus on it. I am just focused on being here."

While he may not be back in Los Angeles next season, Howard has turned heads in a reserve role and is apparently set to cash in as a result.