Justin Turner Unsure Why Dallas Keuchel Apologized for Scandal; He 'Didn't Hit'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner doesn't believe Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel owes anyone an apology for the Houston Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Turner said: "Dallas Keuchel didn't hit. I don't know why he was the one apologizing."

Turner's comments came after Keuchel apologized while addressing the media Friday: "I think first and foremost, apologies should be in order ... for everyone on the team. When the stuff was going on, it was never intended to be what it's made to be right now."

Keuchel was part of the 2017 Astros, who beat the Dodgers in the World Series to win their first championship in franchise history.

