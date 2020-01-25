Justin Turner Unsure Why Dallas Keuchel Apologized for Scandal; He 'Didn't Hit'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner throws to first base during the eighth inning of Game 4 of a baseball National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner doesn't believe Chicago White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel owes anyone an apology for the Houston Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Turner said: "Dallas Keuchel didn't hit. I don't know why he was the one apologizing."

Turner's comments came after Keuchel apologized while addressing the media Friday: "I think first and foremost, apologies should be in order ... for everyone on the team. When the stuff was going on, it was never intended to be what it's made to be right now."

Keuchel was part of the 2017 Astros, who beat the Dodgers in the World Series to win their first championship in franchise history.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Friedman Doesn't Think Astros Have Been Apologetic Enough

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Friedman Doesn't Think Astros Have Been Apologetic Enough

    R.J. Anderson
    via CBSSports.com

    Dave Roberts on His Relationship with A.J. Hinch

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Dave Roberts on His Relationship with A.J. Hinch

    Staff Writer
    via Dodgers Nation

    Justin Turner Talks About Frustrating Last Season

    Los Angeles Dodgers logo
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    Justin Turner Talks About Frustrating Last Season

    Clint Pasillas
    via Dodgers Nation

    Buying or Selling Latest MLB Rumors 🧐

    Mookie to the Padres? Marte market heating up? @JShafer breaks down latest rumblings from the Hot Stove

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Buying or Selling Latest MLB Rumors 🧐

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report