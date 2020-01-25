Jordi Alba Own Goal Helps Hand Valencia Win vs. Lacklustre Barcelona

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2020

VALENCIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 25: Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Valencia v FC Barcelona at the Estadio de Mestalla on January 25, 2020 in Valencia Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona were denied the chance to open up a three-point lead at the top of La Liga after Valencia won 2-0 on Saturday.

Jordi Alba scored an own goal, while Maxi Gomez also found the net for Los Che at the Mestalla to slow down Barca's momentum in the title race. It's a first defeat for Quique Setien since he replaced Ernesto Valverde in the Barcelona dugout.

The Blaugrana will lose top spot if nearest rivals Real Madrid avoid defeat in Valladolid on Sunday.

A rather drab first half saw Valencia have the better of the play. Los Che's reward was a penalty when Gerard Pique felled Jose Luis Gaya in the area.

Gomez stepped up but found himself denied by Marc-Andre ter Stegen. It was far from the last time Barca's outstanding goalkeeper would be called into action.

The hosts also went close when former Arsenal holding midfielder Francis Coquelin tried his luck from distance. It was an ambitious effort, but Los Che created better chances whenever Carlos Soler got on the ball.

Soler teed up both Kevin Gameiro and Gomez to continue the hosts' control of the game. Yet Ter Stegen still refused to be beaten.

Barca's only response was to try to get Lionel Messi into shooting space. However, the Blaugrana's attacking talisman wasn't seeing enough of the ball.

The visitors' sluggish display was suitably punished three minutes after the restart when the unfortunate Alba helped turn another effort from Gomez into his own net:

Barca lacked energy and aggression, so Setien introduced Arturo Vidal for Arthur Melo at the heart of midfield. A little more impetus led to more chances for Messi, who was played in twice by Alba and sent clear by Antoine Griezmann, only to be frustrated by last-ditch defending and wayward finishing.

An equaliser seemed inevitable, but it was actually Los Che who doubled their lead against the run of play. The goal came in the 77th minute when the lively Gomez finished smartly after meeting a pass from Ferran Torres.

Ivan Rakitic was sent on late for an overwhelmed Frenkie de Jong, with Barca hoping to make better use of possession. However, despite him playing Messi in for yet another chance, the Croatian playmaker's introduction did nothing to alter the outcome.

Defeat offers a reminder of the work Setien needs to do to keep Barca on track. Luis Suarez being on the shelf has left the attack overly reliant on Messi, while there's still not enough creativity nor the right balance in midfield.

     

What's Next?

Both teams have Copa del Rey duty in the week, with Valencia away to Cultural Leonesa in the last 16 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Barca host Leganes a day later.

Related

    Barca Fall Apart at Valencia

    Maxi Gomez exposes Barca defence late for 2-0, Setien handed first defeat as Barca manager 🎥 (US only)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca Fall Apart at Valencia

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Barca 1-0 Down to Huge Deflection 👀

    Maxi Gomez's strike ricochets into top corner

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca 1-0 Down to Huge Deflection 👀

    beinsportsusa
    via Twitter

    Ter Stegen’s Huge Pen Save 👊

    Pique takes down Gaya but Maxi Gomez’s penalty is blocked by Barca’s brick wall in 12th minute 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ter Stegen’s Huge Pen Save 👊

    beinsportsusa
    via Twitter

    Transfer Window January 2020

    Every deal from Europe's top five leagues

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Transfer Window January 2020

    Niall McVeigh
    via the Guardian