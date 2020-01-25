Fabinho: Kylian Mbappe Would 'Improve Any Team,' Give Liverpool a 'Headache'

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe would "improve any team" in the world.

Mbappe and Fabinho previously played alongside each other at Monaco, with both players central to their memorable Ligue 1 title win in the 2016-17 season. They have each moved on since and are renowned as two of the best operators in their respective positions in the game.

Liverpool have been tentatively linked with a possible move for Mbappe, and Fabinho was asked about the possibility of the France international making the switch to Anfield, per Sport Bible's Ben Welch.

"At this moment, it would be a headache for Liverpool if we had him here because our attacking trio is very good," he said. "But I know Mbappe's quality, he's already one of the best players in the world, so he would obviously improve any team. Right now he plays for PSG, and we have to respect that."

Fabinho's comments about Mbappe come after the PSG man expressed his admiration for the current Liverpool team, which is 16 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table, in an interview with BBC Sport:

After winning the UEFA Champions League last season, Liverpool have kicked on again in the 2019-20 term and appear set for a thrilling end to the campaign.

Given their recent success, they are likely one of the few clubs in European football with the capital and the gravitas to lure Mbappe away from PSG in the future.

Plenty will look at the current Liverpool team and question whether they really need a player like the Frenchman, as they are already one of the most devastating attacking teams in the world. In Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the Reds have incredible firepower.

Per Simon Hughes of The Athletic, the trio work together brilliantly to pull apart opposition defences:

Mbappe is a remarkable talent, though, and as Fabinho noted, he'd be able to force his way into any team in world football.

The 21-year-old has already proved he can play on either flank and through the middle. He terrifies opposition defenders in the final third with his searing speed and ruthless finishing.

Per Scouted Football, Mbappe is brilliant at getting into goalscoring areas:

Any deal for the France tyro would likely require a bid in excess of the world-record amount PSG paid to sign Neymar in 2017.

Mbappe appears to be enjoying his football at PSG and is clearly making impressive strides in his career. However, if Liverpool were able to meet the Parisians' valuation of their star man, then he could be tempted by a possible switch to Anfield.