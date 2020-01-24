Erling Haaland Scores Twice for Borussia Dortmund, Breaks Bundesliga Record

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Erling Haaland continued his remarkable start to life at Borussia Dortmund on Friday, scoring two goals as a substitute in his team's 5-1 win over Cologne in the Bundesliga.

The striker, who signed for BVB from Red Bull Salzburg this month, netted a hat-trick when he came off the bench against Augsburg on his competitive debut last weekend.

It wasn't enough to earn him a spot in the starting XI for Friday's match, although the forward was able to make the most of the time he had on the field, converting twice to help add some gloss to a dominant display from Dortmund:

Per Robin Bairner of Goal, the brace for Haaland sees the striker break a Bundesliga record, with no player previously scoring five goals in their first two appearances in the German top flight.

As BR Football relayed, the 19-year-old's incredible haul is made all the more remarkable by his minimal time on the field:

Football journalist Richard Jolly added further context to Haaland's goalscoring, comparing his finishing to that of Manchester United's, who were strongly linked with a move for the Norway international:

After leaving Salzburg to join a more challenging division like the Bundesliga, Haaland would have been forgiven for undergoing a transition period in his young career. However, the teenager has hit the ground running for his new side.

Already, he has showcased a razor-sharp killer instinct in front of goal, smart movement and the strength needed to cut it in one of European football's most physical leagues.

Per EiF, whatever competition Haaland has played in this season, he's found it easy to hit the back of the net:

Following the game, some of the striker's team-mates commented on a stunning beginning to his time at Dortmund:

Also on the scoresheet on the night were Raphael Guerreiro, Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho, as BVB scored five goals for the second consecutive week in the Bundesliga. The win moves them provisionally up to third place ahead of the weekend's games, four points behind leaders RB Leipzig, who have a game in hand.

Although Dortmund still have a lot of work to do if they are to challenge for the title this season, they are one of the most effective attacking teams in European football and in Haaland, have one of the best goalscorers in the game on their books.

With a two-legged UEFA Champions League clash to come with Paris Saint-Germain next month too, those who frequent the Westfalenstadion have plenty to be excited about.