Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Arsenal will continue their quest for FA Cup glory on Monday, when they visit Bournemouth in the fourth round of the competition.

The Gunners edged past Championship high-flyers Leeds United in the previous round, with Reiss Nelson's goal decisive in a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal were outplayed for long spells of the contest, though.

For Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, there are big decisions to make over team selection. While he will want to go far in the competition, they are in a perilous position in the Premier League, and you sense avoiding relegation is their priority.

Odds

Bournemouth: 67-20

Draw: 53-20

Arsenal: 83-100

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Date: Monday, January 27

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BT Sport (UK),

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), ESPN Plus (U.S.)

Arteta's first game in charge of Arsenal was an away trip to Bournemouth, and he will want his team to showcase the progress they have made during the month he's been in charge.

That day, the Gunners were able to fight to a 1-1 draw against the Cherries, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the scoresheet. The Gabon striker will not be available for this encounter because of suspension, though. The same goes for David Luiz, who was sent off against Chelsea on Tuesday.

It means Arteta has a number of big selections to make for this tie, and the team he fields will offer us an indication of how seriously he's taking the tournament. Last time out in the FA Cup, he went with a strong XI, which was just enough to get the better of Leeds:

Nelson will not be available for this encounter because of injury, meaning too much rotation on the flanks is unlikely. It also means Arsenal supporters may get to see Gabriel Martinelli in action again after he starred in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

The Brazilian scored a sensational solo goal at Stamford Bridge, taking him to double figures for the season:

James Dall of ESPN FC wants to see the teenager become a permanent fixture in the Arsenal team:

Bournemouth have tended to rotate their squad significantly in the cup competitions in recent years, even when they have been relatively safe in the Premier League.

Howe would have been pleased with the way the team played last time out, as they ran out 3-1 winners against Brighton & Hove Albion. That ended a run of four consecutive top-flight losses, although they remain in the danger zone in 18th.

Per Match of the Day, overall Bournemouth have struggled to notch wins in front of their own supporters:

If Bournemouth field a strong side, start well and get the supporters behind them, then they have it in them to give Arsenal some issues.

However, the FA Cup is likely to be more of a priority for Arsenal given the team is languishing in mid-table. Arteta may make some tweaks to his setup, but the starting XI should be good enough to get the Gunners over the line.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal