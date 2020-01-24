Becky Lynch on WWE Women's Division, Seth Rollins Injury, Walter Talks Lesnar

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Becky Clarifies Comment on WWE Dropping Term 'Women's Division'

Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch appeared on WWE Backstage on Tuesday night and expressed her belief that WWE should stop using the term "women's division":

Shortly after her appearance, PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Daniel Yanofsky) reported that WWE handed down a directive to stop referring to the top women's title on NXT as the NXT Women's Championship and to instead call it by the same name as the top men's title—the NXT Championship.

The Man took to Twitter on Thursday night and noted that the intent of her comments was to get male and female wrestlers to be viewed on the same level and for them to be given the same opportunities rather than to get the names of any titles changed:

While it isn't yet known if the directive will result in a name change to the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships or the Women's Tag Team Championships, the change in NXT could be a sign that WWE is heeding Lynch's advice to some degree.

By calling the NXT Women's Championship only the NXT Championship, it suggests that there is no difference between the top men's and women's titles in terms of prestige.

Lynch has already played a significant role in leveling the playing field, as she participated in the first women's main event in WrestleMania history last year when she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat.

Ever since then, Becky has been presented as one of WWE's top stars regardless of gender, and there is no end in sight to her superstardom.

Women's wrestling is a bigger deal in WWE than ever before, and as they continue to get more and more opportunities, the gap between them and the male wrestlers will likely continue to shrink.

Rollins Talks Finger Injury and Wearing Glove

Raw Tag Team champion Seth Rollins has been wearing a glove on his right hand for the past several weeks, and he revealed the reasoning behind it in an interview with Nick Talbot of the Houston Chronicle on Thursday.

Rollins divulged that wearing the glove was initially the result of suffering a broken finger, but added that he has enjoyed the reaction regarding it so much that he plans to continue wearing it:

"It's a happy accident. I will say that I broke my finger about six weeks ago and I have to wear a splint when I wrestle, and so I have to wear a glove over the top of the splint to keep it from moving when I'm wrestling. Obviously, I could have taken six weeks off and not wrestled at all, but that's not really what I do. So, the alternative was trying to tape it, but tape didn't seem to keep it on very well. So, I just put a glove over top of it to keep it down. And, and I like, and it's weird and so it is one of the things that people they say, 'Why is he wearing one glove?' The fact that you're asking me this question means that it's doing its job. I think we will stick with it and see what the glove becomes over time."

Rollins wore gloves on both hands while he was a member of The Shield, but has gone without gloves for much of his time as a singles competitor. The single glove look is not only unique, but also seems to tie in well with his new villainous persona.

Many fans had soured on Rollins during his babyface run, but he is firing on all cylinders now from both an in-ring and character perspective. With AOP and Buddy Murphy backing him, Rollins could be in for one of the best runs of his career.

If Rollins can use the glove to his advantage moving forward by loading it and using it to cheat in matches, it could become an even bigger part of his presentation and generate him some additional heat as well.

Rollins will be part of the men's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday, and while it isn't likely that he will win for the second year in a row, the manner in which he has been featured suggests he will be part of a major storyline leading into WrestleMania.

Walter Praises Lesnar

WWE United Kingdom champion Walter is an admirer of WWE champion Brock Lesnar, and the leader of Imperium said Thursday that he would love to get in the ring with The Beast Incarnate at some point.

In an interview with John Isherwood of Mirror, Walter praised Lesnar and provided an exciting idea for the Royal Rumble:

"I will go in second, I don't care. I respect the guy because I think Brock Lesnar is the smartest professional wrestler on the planet right now. The number one, work the least amount of time for everybody else, do your own thing ... perfect.

"I like how everybody else hates him for that because they're just jealous that they are not as smart as him, right? So yeah, of course. I would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar. He is one of my favorite wrestlers too, I think he is very skilled, very athletic. And yeah, that's a good mind for wrestling. And yeah, obviously, I focus on definitely him being one of the matches I really want to do."

Lesnar is entering Sunday's men's Royal Rumble match No. 1, which means there is a strong possibility he could lock horns with several wrestlers he has never stepped inside a ring with. Walter would likely be among the most popular choices for fans along with Matt Riddle, Aleister Black, Bobby Lashley and a few others.

Walter is one of the few wrestlers in WWE who can match Lesnar in terms of size, and that battle of behemoths would undoubtedly get the WWE Universe buzzing.

The Austrian Superstar must first focus on leading Imperium against Undisputed Era at Worlds Collide on Saturday night, but making his Rumble debut and going at it with Brock would go a long way toward making Walter an even bigger star than he already is.

