Richard Sherman Says 'I Doubt' I'd Join 49ers for Donald Trump White House Visit

Nick Wass/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman suggested Thursday that it is unlikely he will go to the White House if the Niners beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

According to Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle, Sherman said: "I haven't thought about it. We've got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it."

Many players have boycotted the traditional team White House visit after winning a championship since Donald Trump became president. Even entire teams, most notably the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia Eagles, did not visit with Trump after invitations were initially extended.

When the Seattle Seahawks visited the White House in 2014 after beating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, Sherman was present to meet President Barack Obama.

The 31-year-old Sherman has enjoyed a career renaissance this season after missing seven games because of injury in 2017 and failing to record an interception in a season for the first time in his career in 2018.

He bounced back to record 61 tackles, 11 passes defended and three picks during the 2019 regular season, and he leads all players in playoff interceptions this postseason with two.

Along with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's vaunted pass rush, Sherman will be a major key to slowing down quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-octane offense.

The Chiefs overcame double-digit deficits to beat both the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans in their first two playoff games, which underscores just how potent head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's offense can be.

During the regular season, the Chiefs ranked fifth in scoring and the 49ers ranked eighth in points allowed, so the Super Bowl is truly a matchup of strength against strength.

There is no guarantee that Sherman and the 49ers will even have the option of going to the White House given how locked in Mahomes is currently, but if San Francisco does pull off the slight upset, Sherman may not be present if the team visits 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C.