Javier Hernandez Clarifies Retirement Comments, Says It 'Could Last 10 Years'

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez has clarified comments he made about retirement on his YouTube channel.

Per ESPN FC's Tom Marshall, Chicharito—who has just signed for the Galaxy from Sevilla—spoke to his parents on his YouTube show Naked Humans and said his Major League Soccer move is "the beginning of retirement."

However, at his unveiling press conference, he said of the comments:

"It's so simple. I think all over the world, but [especially] in my country we love and we are like obsessed with drama and excess.

"And so when you say 'retirement' it's like 'oh, tomorrow he's going to announce retirement.'

"They didn't really listen to what I said, 'the beginning of the retirement.' The retirement could last 10 years, you never know."

The perception of MLS as a league stars head to for retirement is one the organisation likely hopes to change. The likes of Andrea Pirlo, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard ended their playing days in MLS after storied careers in European football.

Ageing high-profile players such as Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic—whom Hernandez is replacing—have also moved there late in their careers, although both have left the league to continue playing elsewhere.

As The Athletic's Pablo Maurer observed, Hernandez's reference to retirement was directed more at the end of his career in Europe:

Marshall shared further comments from Hernandez on his European career in his press conference:

The 31-year-old left Chivas Guadalajara for Manchester United in 2010. He made a combined 344 appearances for the Red Devils, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla, scoring 127 goals.

Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl and former USWNT star Hope Solo praised the former Manchester United player for his openness in the video:

Will Parchman of The Athletic took issue with his comments, though:

Hernandez is Mexico's record goalscorer with 52 goals in 109 games, so he's sure to be a popular figure at the Galaxy.

Given his age, he could be an asset to the club and MLS for years to come. Ibrahimovic turned 38 in October, and he still managed to return 53 goals and 15 assists in 58 matches for L.A., even if his longevity does make him a slightly special case.

Hernandez hasn't been as prolific in European football as the Swede, but he's a clinical finisher, so he could have a similar impact back in North America.