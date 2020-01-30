Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Ruled out vs. Kings After Suffering Back Injury

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss all of Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to lower back tightness.

The forward warmed up for the game but wasn't in the starting lineup and didn't appear in the first half. He was eventually ruled out at halftime, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters after the game that Leonard's back "locked up" after he attempted a shot in pregame warm-ups.

Leonard has been limited by knee injuries throughout his first year in Los Angeles, causing him to regularly miss games while the team manages his workload.

It's been a similar strategy to what we saw last season with the Toronto Raptors, when he played only 60 regular-season games before dominating the playoffs. He led the squad to its first NBA title while taking home his second career Finals MVP.

The 28-year-old is looking to finish strong again this season, and he recently noted his knee has improved since the start of the year.

"Feeling better," Leonard said in mid-January, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "I'm able to jump without it grabbing too much. And hopefully I just keep going uphill from here."

While the playoffs are most important, the Clippers could use more of Leonard during the regular season, especially with Paul George also limited by injuries this year.

The good news is Leonard has been effective when in the lineup, averaging 27.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this year. He also has at least 30 points scored in eight straight games.

Los Angeles will have to get by without the forward once again, allowing Maurice Harkless and Rodney McGruder to see more action on the perimeter.