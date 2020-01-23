Lakers Rumors: LA Unhappy with Doc Rivers' Comment on LeBron Load Management

Brett Davis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly unhappy with Doc Rivers' assessment of the team's load management practices in December when he said the Lakers' philosophy is "whatever LeBron says."

That had followed James telling reporters: "Why wouldn't I play if I'm healthy? It doesn't make any sense to me. My obligation is to play for my teammates. If I'm healthy, then I'm going to play. If coach sits me out, then I'm not healthy. It's just that simple."

According to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Rivers' retort rubbed the Lakers the wrong way:

"The irony was not lost on the Lakers, who sources say weren't happy with the comment, in part, because of the perceived hypocrisy when it came to the Clippers' style with Leonard. In a way, this entire LA landscape is laughable, akin to one franchise telling the other, 'No, you cater to your MVP candidates more...'"

