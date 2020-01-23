Clippers Trade Rumors: LA Looking for Size, Wing Depth Before Deadline

Brett Davis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers could be active ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, per Marc Stein of the New York Times, with the team seeking "dependable size as well as potential wing depth."

According to Stein, the Clippers are "concerned about their lack of muscle up front compared to the Lakers' length."

Wing depth would also be valuable with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George dealing with various injuries during the year. Both players missed Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, resulting in a 102-95 loss.

Leonard has missed 11 of the Clippers' first 45 games this season, while George has missed 19.

Though the Clippers will likely need both stars to compete with the NBA's best teams this postseason, adding some depth will help overcome their absences during the regular season. It could also help keep George and Leonard fresh with reduced minutes, allowing the latter to dominate the playoffs like he did last year.

Meanwhile, the Clippers' lack of size could be a legitimate concern in the playoffs while trying to match up with the Lakers and other teams.

The Clippers are 2-0 against their intracity rival, but the frontcourt of Anthony Davis and LeBron James could be difficult to stop, especially with JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard and others playing a significant role as well.

Even with 6'7" big man Montrezl Harrell playing well for the Clippers, Ivica Zubac is the only player on the roster listed taller than 6'9".

Stein listed Andre Drummond and Steven Adams as possible big names available in trades, although the Clippers might not have the draft capital to complete a deal after giving up five first-round picks for George last offseason. Aron Baynes could be another option if the Clippers can lure him from the Phoenix Suns.