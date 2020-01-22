Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. to Meet with HC Kevin Stefanski, Discuss Conduct

David Richard/Associated Press

Newly hired Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to get on the same page as star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"I'm looking forward to sitting down with Odell face to face," Stefanski, whom the Browns hired on Jan. 13, told reporters Wednesday. "I haven't had the chance to do that yet and I get the chance to do that tomorrow. And at that point, that's when I can start laying out my expectations for Odell and all of our players."

Beckham made headlines at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game earlier this month when he was spotted handing out money to LSU players following their 42-25 win over Clemson:

The 27-year-old LSU alum also had an arrest warrant for misdemeanor simple battery issued for slapping a security officer on the butt in LSU's locker room, but it was later dropped (h/t The Associated Press).



"We'll talk about that and lay out our expectations for our guys and how we want them to conduct themselves," Stefanski reiterated to reporters when asked specifically about Beckham's recent run-ins.

Beckham had a rocky first season in Cleveland all around.

ESPN's Jake Trotter reported Tuesday that Beckham underwent surgery to repair "a hip and groin injury that hampered him throughout" the 2019 season. On Dec. 8, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport described the injury as "a serious and often painful sports hernia."

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield criticized the team's training staff for improperly handling Beckham's injury:

Beckham also drew attention for reportedly telling opponents he wanted out of Cleveland:

However, Beckham vehemently denied doing so in mid-December (h/t Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot):

"It's done. It's over with. I'm not going anywhere. I'll be here. We're going to figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave.

[...]

"Yeah, we're going to be here. We're going to do it again, and correct all the little mistakes, and all the 'if we would have did' this games. It's just too good. I didn't buy a house here to sell it. I know people have said 'I didn't sign and trade them' before, but I didn't buy a house here to up and leave it and do renovations on a house and build a dog house."

Beckham recorded 1,035 yards and four touchdowns on 74 catches across 16 regular-season games for the 6-10 Browns—his fifth 1,000-yard season since the New York Giants drafted him 12th overall in 2014.

The Browns fired first-year head coach Freddie Kitchens following the tumultuous 2019 campaign, and Stefanski is now tasked with leading Cleveland to its first playoff appearance since 2002.