Fred VanVleet, Raptors Pull Away from Ben Simmons, 76ers Late for Win

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 23, 2020

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 22: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors defends Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers during their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on January 22, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors each entered Wednesday night's matchup riding a four-game winning streak.

The Raptors extended theirs to five games by defeating the Sixers 107-95 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The Sixers started hot from three-point range and built a 14-point lead in the first quarter only for it to evaporate. Toronto came back to level things at 50 entering halftime. The turning point, though, came when the Raptors strung together a 10-0 run to finish the third quarter. Philly struggled and ultimately failed to shift the momentum back in its favor.

The 30-14 Raptors were at full strength and improved to 2-1 against Philadelphia this season.

Toronto lost reserve guard Patrick McCaw to a facial contusion at the beginning of the second quarter. McCaw did not return and needed to undergo further evaluation.

Philly remained without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who suffered a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand earlier this month. Embiid has missed eight games. The 76ers are 5-3 in Embiid's absence and 29-17 overall.

Additionally, Starting guard Josh Richardson's night ended prematurely with a hamstring injury suffered in the first quarter. Richardson has already missed six games this season with hamstring tightness.

With the win, the Raptors kept their No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference standings behind the 39-6 Milwaukee Bucks and 30-13 Miami Heat.

   

Notable Performances

TOR G Fred VanVleet: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

TOR F Pascal Siakam: 18 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

TOR G Norman Powell: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block

TOR C Marc Gasol: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

TOR G Kyle Lowry: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists

TOR F Serge Ibaka: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

PHI F Tobias Harris: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

PHI G Ben Simmons: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

PHI G Matisse Thybulle: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

   

What's Next?

The Raptors will begin a two-game road trip against the New York Knicks on Friday evening.

The Sixers will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Related

    Will Zion Eventually Become Face of the NBA?

    Before his NBA debut tonight, our writer breaks down if Zion will eventually take LeBron's place as league's marquee player ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will Zion Eventually Become Face of the NBA?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Derrick Jones Jr. in Dunk Contest

    Heat forward accepts invitation to participate in All-Star Weekend contest ✈️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Derrick Jones Jr. in Dunk Contest

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe: There Are WNBA Players Who Could Play in NBA

    'Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Elena Della Donne. There's a lot of great players out there, so they could certainly keep up with them'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe: There Are WNBA Players Who Could Play in NBA

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Midseason Awards

    MVP, ROY, DPOY and more...agree with our takes?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R's Midseason Awards

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report