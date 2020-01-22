Fred VanVleet, Raptors Pull Away from Ben Simmons, 76ers Late for Win

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors each entered Wednesday night's matchup riding a four-game winning streak.

The Raptors extended theirs to five games by defeating the Sixers 107-95 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The Sixers started hot from three-point range and built a 14-point lead in the first quarter only for it to evaporate. Toronto came back to level things at 50 entering halftime. The turning point, though, came when the Raptors strung together a 10-0 run to finish the third quarter. Philly struggled and ultimately failed to shift the momentum back in its favor.

The 30-14 Raptors were at full strength and improved to 2-1 against Philadelphia this season.

Toronto lost reserve guard Patrick McCaw to a facial contusion at the beginning of the second quarter. McCaw did not return and needed to undergo further evaluation.

Philly remained without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who suffered a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand earlier this month. Embiid has missed eight games. The 76ers are 5-3 in Embiid's absence and 29-17 overall.

Additionally, Starting guard Josh Richardson's night ended prematurely with a hamstring injury suffered in the first quarter. Richardson has already missed six games this season with hamstring tightness.

With the win, the Raptors kept their No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference standings behind the 39-6 Milwaukee Bucks and 30-13 Miami Heat.

Notable Performances

TOR G Fred VanVleet: 22 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal

TOR F Pascal Siakam: 18 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

TOR G Norman Powell: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block

TOR C Marc Gasol: 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

TOR G Kyle Lowry: 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists

TOR F Serge Ibaka: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

PHI F Tobias Harris: 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

PHI G Ben Simmons: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals

PHI G Matisse Thybulle: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

What's Next?

The Raptors will begin a two-game road trip against the New York Knicks on Friday evening.

The Sixers will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.