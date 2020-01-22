Pro Bowl Teams 2020: Starters, Replacements for AFC, NFC Rosters

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

It's time for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, folks! While the annual exhibition doesn't feature as many top-end stars as it once did—it's an honor to be nominated, not to actually play in the game—this is still the last chance for fans to catch some of their favorite players in action before Super Bowl LIV.

And if your favorite team isn't the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers, this is your last chance to see many players suit up before next preseason.

Will any of your favorites actually be on the field this Sunday? Which players have elected to participate, and which ones have come in to replace members of the Chiefs and 49ers?

Here, we'll take a look at the latest AFC and NFC rosters (as of January 22), along with viewing information and some roster notes.

2020 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, January 26 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando Florida

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, WatchESPN

Pro Bowl Rosters

*Starters are listed in Bold



*Players who will forgo the event are marked with a "*" symbol.

*Players who were named to the roster as replacements are marked with a "#" symbol

AFC Offense

Nick Wass/Associated Press

QB: Lamar Jackson (Saints), Deshaun Watson (Texans), *Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), #Ryan Tannehill (Titans)

RB: Nick Chubb (Browns), Derrick Henry (Titans), Mark Ingram (Ravens)

FB: Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

TE: *Travis Kelce (Chiefs), Mark Andrews (Ravens), #Jack Doyle (Colts)

WR: Keenan Allen (Chargers), *DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), Jarvis Landry (Browns), *Tyreek Hill (Chiefs), Courtland Sutton (Broncos), DJ Chark Jr. (Jaguars)

OT: Ronnie Stanley (Ravens), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), *Trent Brown (Raiders), #Orlando Brown (Ravens)

OG: Marshal Yanda (Ravens), Quenton Nelson (Colts), *David DeCastro (Steelers), #Joel Bitonio (Browns)

C: *Maurkice Pouncy (Steelers), Rodney Hudson (Raiders), #Ryan Kelly (Colts)

AFC Defense

DE: *Joey Bosa (Chargers), *Frank Clark (Chiefs), Calais Campbell (Jaguars), #Melvin Ingram (Chargers), #Josh Allen (Jaguars)

DT: Cameron Heyward (Steelers), *Chris Jones (Chiefs), Geno Atkins (Bengals), #Jurrell Casey (Titans)

OLB: Von Miller (Broncos), T.J. Watt (Steelers), Matt Judon (Ravens)

ILB: Darius Leonard (Colts), *Dont'a Hightower (Patriots), #Tremaine Edmunds (Bills)

CB: Stephon Gilmore (Patriots), Tre'Davious White (Bills), *Marcus Peters (Ravens), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens), #Joe Haden (Steelers)

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Earl Thomas (Ravens)

SS: Jamal Adams (Jets)

AFC Special Teams

K: Justin Tucker (Ravens)



LS: Morgan Cox (Ravens)

P: Brett Kern (Titans)

RS: *Mecole Hardman (Chiefs), #Andre Roberts (Bills)

ST: Matthew Slater (Patriots)

NFC Offense

Butch Dill/Associated Press

QB: Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Drew Brees (Saints), *Aaron Rodgers (Packers), #Kirk Cousins (Vikings)

RB: Dalvin Cook (Vikings), *Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys), #Alvin Kamara (Saints)

FB: *Kyle Juszczyk (49ers), #C.J. Ham (Vikings)

TE: *George Kittle (49ers), Zach Ertz (Eagles), #Austin Hooper (Falcons)

WR: *Julio Jones (Falcons), Michael Thomas (Saints), *Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), *Mike Evans (Buccaneers), #Kenny Golladay (Lions), #Amari Cooper (Cowboys), #Davante Adams (Packers)

OT: *David Bakhtiari (Packers), Tyron Smith (Cowboys), Terron Armstead (Saints), #Lane Johnson (Eagles)

OG: Zack Martin (Cowboys), *Brandon Brooks (Eagles), Brandon Scherff (Redskins), #Trai Turner (Panthers)

C: Jason Kelce (Eagles), Travis Frederick (Cowboys)

NFC Defense

DE: Cameron Jordan (Saints), *Nick Bosa (49ers), #Danielle Hunter (Vikings)

DT: *Aaron Donald (Rams), Fletcher Cox (Eagles), Grady Jarrett (Falcons), #Kenny Clark (Packers)

OLB: Chandler Jones (Cardinals), *Khalil Mack (Bears), Shaquil Barrett (Buccaneers), #Za'Darius Smith (Packers)

ILB: *Bobby Wagner (Seahawks), *Luke Kuechly (Panthers), #Jaylon Smith (Cowboys), #Eric Kendricks (Vikings)

CB: Marshon Lattimore (Saints), *Richard Sherman (49ers), Darius Slay (Lions), *Jalen Ramsey (Rams), #Kyle Fuller (Bears), #Xavier Rhodes (Vikings)

FS: Budda Baker (Cardinals), Eddie Jackson (Bears)

SS: Harrison Smith (Vikings)

NFC Special Teams

K: Will Lutz (Saints)



LS: Rick Lovato (Eagles)

P: Tress Way (Redskins)

RS: Deonte Harris (Saints)

ST: Cordarrelle Patterson (Bears)

Notes

*The Baltimore Ravens, who were ousted in the divisional round, had a whopping 12 players selected to the Pro Bowl. Of them, only cornerback Marcus Peters is expected to miss the exhibition, as he backed out with an undisclosed injury.

*With Baltimore tackle Orlando Brown replacing Trent Brown of the Oakland Raiders, the Ravens will still have 12 players in the game on Sunday.

*Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is in as an alternate, replacing Super Bowl-bound Patrick Mahomes. Tannehill made his first 2019 start in Week 7.

*Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was voted the AFC's starting running back over Tennessee's Derrick Henry. Henry snatched the NFL rushing title away from Chubb with a 211-yard performance in Week 17, winning the title by a mere 46 yards.

*The NFL will test out a new kickoff alternative in this year's Pro Bowl. After a team scores, it will be able to either give possession to the opposition at its 25-yard line or attempt a 4th-and-15 from its own 25-yard line. Should the NFL adopt this rule, it will likely mean the end of return specialists and special teamers in the Pro Bowl.