Ex-Mississippi State WR De'Runnya Wilson Dead at Age 25; Homicide Probe Underway

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2020

STARKVILLE, MS - SEPTEMBER 19: De'Runnya Wilson #1 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs runs the ball against the Northwestern State Demons at Davis Wade Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Bulldogs defeated the Demons 62-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson died at the age of 25 in an apparent homicide.

As Tyler Horka of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger (h/t USA Today) noted, Sgt. Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department explained in a police video that investigators "received information from a relative that the victim was unresponsive inside the home. Once arriving, our officers discovered information that led them to investigate this as a homicide."

Williams went on to say there are "limited details on the investigation."

Wilson, who also played basketball for Mississippi State during the 2013-14 campaign, laced it up for the Bulldogs from 2013 through 2015.

Mississippi State offered its condolences following the news:

He finished his career with 132 catches for 1,936 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Horka noted he and Dak Prescott connected for a school-record 19 touchdowns as a tandem.

The duo led the Bulldogs to the Orange Bowl during the 2014 campaign after ascending to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll earlier in the season.

Wilson was also briefly a member of the Albany Empire in the Arena Football League after he finished his collegiate career.

Related

    CFB Winners, Losers of NFL's Early Entry Deadline

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Winners, Losers of NFL's Early Entry Deadline

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    Hurts: No Regrets on Move from Bama to OU

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Hurts: No Regrets on Move from Bama to OU

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    LSU, Iowa and PSU Have Most Alumni in the Super Bowl

    College Football logo
    College Football

    LSU, Iowa and PSU Have Most Alumni in the Super Bowl

    John Taylor
    via CollegeFootballTalk | NBC Sports

    Senior Bowl Preview LIVE from Mobile 🔊

    Tap listen to @nfldraftscout, @Connor and @Mello007 preview this year's Senior Bowl week

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Senior Bowl Preview LIVE from Mobile 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts