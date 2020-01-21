Ex-Mississippi State WR De'Runnya Wilson Dead at Age 25; Homicide Probe Underway

Ex-Mississippi State WR De'Runnya Wilson Dead at Age 25; Homicide Probe UnderwayJanuary 22, 2020
Former Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson died at the age of 25 in an apparent homicide.
As Tyler Horka of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger (h/t USA Today) noted, Sgt. Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department explained in a police video that investigators "received information from a relative that the victim was unresponsive inside the home. Once arriving, our officers discovered information that led them to investigate this as a homicide."
Williams went on to say there are "limited details on the investigation."
Wilson, who also played basketball for Mississippi State during the 2013-14 campaign, laced it up for the Bulldogs from 2013 through 2015.
Mississippi State offered its condolences following the news:
He finished his career with 132 catches for 1,936 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Horka noted he and Dak Prescott connected for a school-record 19 touchdowns as a tandem.
The duo led the Bulldogs to the Orange Bowl during the 2014 campaign after ascending to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll earlier in the season.
Wilson was also briefly a member of the Albany Empire in the Arena Football League after he finished his collegiate career.
