Ex-Mississippi State WR De'Runnya Wilson Dead at Age 25; Homicide Probe Underway

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver De'Runnya Wilson died at the age of 25 in an apparent homicide.

As Tyler Horka of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger (h/t USA Today) noted, Sgt. Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department explained in a police video that investigators "received information from a relative that the victim was unresponsive inside the home. Once arriving, our officers discovered information that led them to investigate this as a homicide."

Williams went on to say there are "limited details on the investigation."

Wilson, who also played basketball for Mississippi State during the 2013-14 campaign, laced it up for the Bulldogs from 2013 through 2015.

Mississippi State offered its condolences following the news:

He finished his career with 132 catches for 1,936 yards and 22 touchdowns, and Horka noted he and Dak Prescott connected for a school-record 19 touchdowns as a tandem.

The duo led the Bulldogs to the Orange Bowl during the 2014 campaign after ascending to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll earlier in the season.

Wilson was also briefly a member of the Albany Empire in the Arena Football League after he finished his collegiate career.