Lakers' Dwight Howard Confirms He'll Participate in 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

The 2008 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion is looking to claim another title.

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard confirmed Tuesday that he'll participate in the 2020 contest on Feb. 15 during All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Howard's performance in 2008 was nothing short of spectacular. Donning a red Superman cape and backing up to midcourt, Howard took off just before the free-throw line, rising well above the rim and throwing the ball through the hoop to send the crowd into a frenzy.

Some might debate whether it was a dunk or not, since Howard jumped so high he had to put the ball through the rim while barely touching it. A slam, it certainly was not. But it rightfully won Howard the dunk contest as he blew past Rudy Gay, Jamario Moon and Gerald Green.

It remains to be seen whether Howard can recreate the magic he conjured during his age-22 season, but if there's one thing the big man knows how to do, it's entertain on a big stage.

Howard isn't even the best dunker on his team, with the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James holding down that role. Still, he is playing some of his best basketball in years, and the dunk contest would write another fitting chapter to the big man's renaissance in 2019-20.

Now the NBA just needs to fill out the rest of the field. With Memphis Grizzlies rookie sensation Ja Morant opting out of the event, the league needs a bit more star power to keep interest high.