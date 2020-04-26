4-Star DE Prospect Landon Jackson Commits to LSU over Alabama, Texas, More

Mike Roach of 247Sports.com

Defensive end Landon Jackson, a 4-star recruit from Pleasant Grove, Texas, committed to LSU on Sunday.

The 6'6", 240-pound Jackson is considered the No. 106 prospect in the class of 2021, the No. 3 weakside defensive end and the No. 19 prospect from Texas, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

247Sports' Gabe Brooks compared him to Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge-rusher Carl Nassib, offering the following scouting report:

"Comes from an outstanding high school program with ample big-game experience. High cut and struggles maintaining pad leverage at times. Heavier, physical linemen can get inside his length and neutralize his athleticism. Playmaking drive sometimes runs him out of plays. Still developing full move set as pass-rusher and building disengaging consistency against phone booth power in the run game. Missed final several games of sophomore year with ACL injury.

"Long-term positional home is somewhat of a question that will be answered by physical development of elite frame in the coming couple of years. Naturally gifted, toolsy defensive end with a very high ceiling. Could become impact defensive end/edge player at the high-major level with early-round NFL draft ceiling."

Jackson didn't take long to prove he is an elite rusher off the edge, with 20.5 sacks between his freshman and sophomore years. He also helped lead Pleasant Grove to two state titles and a runner-up finish in his first three seasons at the school.

It isn't a huge surprise, then, that a number of college football powerhouses were heavily recruiting Jackson. But LSU beat the field to the punch, landing one of the top pass-rushers in the class of 2021 and a player who should improve the Tigers defense significantly in the coming years.

It's a rich-get-richer scenario for LSU, fresh off a national championship and the fourth-best recruiting class in 2020. Currently, LSU's 2021 class ranks 18th, though the Tigers will surely add several high-profile recruits in the months to come.