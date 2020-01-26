Roman Reigns' Spear to King Corbin on Dugout Leads to Win at WWE Royal Rumble

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler attempted to capitalize on the match stipulation by giving Corbin a helping hand, but The Usos arrived to even the odds for The Big Dog.

After the additional help was negated, Corbin was unable to overcome Reigns, who delivered a Spear on top of one of the Minute Maid Park dugouts in Houston for the victory.

Beyond the defeat, King Corbin also suffered the indignity of being in a portable toilet when Reigns tipped it over.

After feuding for months, Sunday's match may have been the final chapter in their rivalry, as they will now shift their focus toward the Road to WrestleMania 36.

On the second-to-last episode of SmackDown prior to the Rumble, Reigns faced the returning Roode in a tables match. To make things more interesting, it was announced that the winner would get to pick the stipulation for Reigns vs. Corbin at Royal Rumble.

Corbin and Ziggler interfered in that match, but The Usos neutralized them, which allowed Reigns to spear Roode through a table. After picking up the win, The Big Dog announced he would take the fight to Corbin all around Minute Maid Park.

Reigns has long coveted revenge on Corbin, dating back to the King of the Ring winner sullying his name and claiming the SmackDown locker room had lost all respect for the former universal champion.

The numbers advantage was often in favor of Corbin with Roode and Ziggler fighting alongside him, and it allowed him to get the better of his rival on several occasions. That included Corbin and Ziggler pouring dog food on a helpless Reigns.

When they attempted to embarrass The Big Dog in the same way a few weeks ago, The Usos made their long-awaited return, and that seemed to energize Reigns and the storyline as a whole.

It can be argued there wasn't a great deal of focus on Reigns vs. Corbin at the Rumble with multiple title matches and both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on tap, but it still managed to tie into arguably the night's biggest match.

Since both Reigns and Corbin are in the men's Rumble match in addition to their grudge bout, WWE played up to the fact that they took the fight to each other and severely damaged their chances of potentially winning the Rumble.

Perhaps the Falls Count Anywhere match will be a footnote in WWE history given the other happenings on the card, but if it was the final bout of the Reigns vs. Corbin rivalry, it was a decent way to put a bow on their long-running feud.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

-