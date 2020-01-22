WWE Raw Sees Slight Ratings Boost to 2.38M Viewers Ahead of Royal Rumble

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Monday's go-home edition of WWE Raw saw an increase in viewership just six days before the Royal Rumble.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's Raw averaged 2.38 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast. That is up from last week's 2.03 million viewers.

Arguably the biggest moment to occur on Raw was a title change, as Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy beat War Raiders for the Raw Tag Team Championships after challenging them to a title match earlier in the night. After that win, Rollins vowed to win the Royal Rumble for the second year in a row.

Another big title match took place early in the show with Andrade and Rey Mysterio battling for the United States Championship in a ladder match. Andrade retained thanks to some help from Zelina Vega, but that wasn't enough, as he attempted to seriously injure Mysterio.

Weeks after Andrade DDT'ed him onto the exposed floor, however, Humberto Carrillo made his return and prevented Andrade from doing the same to Rey.

The main event of Monday's Raw featured the continuation of the feud involving Lana, Bobby Lashley, Rusev and Liv Morgan. After Lashley beat Rusev in a singles match last week, the four Superstars competed in a mixed tag team match this week.

Rusev suffered a similar fate, however, as Lashley speared him and pinned him, leaving The Bulgarian Brute and Morgan to contemplate another loss.

Other major moments on the show included Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch beating Kairi Sane ahead of her title match against Asuka at Royal Rumble, a Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre match getting interrupted by AJ Styles and The OC, and Erick Rowan winning yet another squash match with Matt Hardy serving as his latest victim.

Raw was a newsworthy show, to say the least, with the road to WrestleMania officially kicking off at the Royal Rumble, and next week's Raw figures to be a huge episode as well since it will feature plenty of fallout from one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year.

