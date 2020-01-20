Joe Montana on 49ers vs. Chiefs: 'I Guarantee My Team Will Win the Super Bowl'January 21, 2020
Joe Montana is one of millions with vested interest in Super Bowl LIV, but he is uniquely guaranteed to avoid heartbreak.
Montana bragged about it Monday:
The Hall of Fame quarterback played for both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs during his 15-year NFL career. Montana won four Super Bowl titles with the Niners from 1979-1992—including back-to-back championships in 1988 and '89—before getting traded to Kansas City, where he finished his playing career from 1993-94.
For what it's worth, Montana only tweeted congratulations to one team:
However, Montana explained to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that choosing sides isn't that simple:
"It's hard to pick between. Yeah, we live here in San Francisco, so there's a little bit of a different feel, just because you don't have that touch with Kansas City all the time. But there's a place in my heart for them both. Kansas City was so good and accepting of us coming in there. It’s not easy, and there’s a lot of expectation. But like Jen says, I'm guaranteed my team will win."
The Chiefs advanced to their first Super Bowl in 50 years before defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship Game, while the 49ers handled the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC title game to make their first Super Bowl trip since losing Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.
Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.
