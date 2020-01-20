Joe Montana on 49ers vs. Chiefs: 'I Guarantee My Team Will Win the Super Bowl'

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Joe Montana is one of millions with vested interest in Super Bowl LIV, but he is uniquely guaranteed to avoid heartbreak.

Montana bragged about it Monday:

The Hall of Fame quarterback played for both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs during his 15-year NFL career. Montana won four Super Bowl titles with the Niners from 1979-1992—including back-to-back championships in 1988 and '89—before getting traded to Kansas City, where he finished his playing career from 1993-94.

For what it's worth, Montana only tweeted congratulations to one team:

However, Montana explained to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times that choosing sides isn't that simple:

"It's hard to pick between. Yeah, we live here in San Francisco, so there's a little bit of a different feel, just because you don't have that touch with Kansas City all the time. But there's a place in my heart for them both. Kansas City was so good and accepting of us coming in there. It’s not easy, and there’s a lot of expectation. But like Jen says, I'm guaranteed my team will win."

The Chiefs advanced to their first Super Bowl in 50 years before defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship Game, while the 49ers handled the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC title game to make their first Super Bowl trip since losing Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.