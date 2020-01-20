Report: Dolphins' Jim Caldwell Will Not Return to Coaching Staff in 2020

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell are parting ways, ESPN's Cameron Wolfe reported Monday.

Caldwell was hired by first-year head coach Brian Flores on Feb. 8, 2019, but was unable to fulfill his duties for the 2019 season because of health concerns. Caldwell revealed he would be taking a leave of absence in a statement through the Dolphins official website on July 13, 2019.

"I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention," Caldwell said. "I want to thank Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, Coach (Brian) Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family."

The 65-year-old did not coach at all throughout the season for 5-11 Miami.

Wolfe noted, however, that Caldwell is "ready to return to coaching."

"A smart team will hire Jim Caldwell to its staff," ESPN's Field Yates added.

Caldwell has served as a head coach for the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17) with a stop as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator (2012-13) in between. His teams finished above .500 in five of those seven seasons. Overall, Caldwell is 62-50 and 2-4 in the postseason as a head coach.

Caldwell worked with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in Indy and helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl in 2013 by maximizing quarterback Joe Flacco. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford also excelled under Caldwell, earning his lone Pro Bowl nod in 2014.

ESPN's Tim McManus reported earlier this month that Caldwell is among candidates the Philadelphia Eagles are considering for their open offensive coordinator position.