Thunder's Steven Adams out vs. Grizzlies Because of Leg Injury

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams will sit out Friday afternoon's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a leg injury.

Head coach Billy Donovan said it's not a serious injury but the team is opting to play it safe, per ESPN's Royce Young.

Adams continues to be a consistent presence inside for the Thunder. Prior to the NBA suspending the season, he averaged 10.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks through 58 games. He had played in all three of OKC's contests since the season restarted at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

A left knee contusion caused the seventh-year big man to miss a few games earlier in the season. Then he was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul from Houston Rockets center Clint Capela on Jan. 20 that resulted in a sprained left ankle.

For the most part, injuries haven't been a problem for Adams. He missed 12 combined games over the previous four seasons. It's an impressive mark considering how much his game is predicated on crashing the boards and protecting the rim.

Despite trading Paul George and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder have clinched a playoff berth in the Western Conference. Their massive haul of draft picks allows general manager Sam Presti to build from the ground up over the long term, but they have a solid roster for the time being.

Nerlens Noel should receive most of the playing time to fill the short-term void at center.