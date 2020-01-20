Tim Tebow, Girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Get Married in South Africa

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Tim Tebow is officially off the market.

The former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets minor leaguer married Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters over the weekend in South Africa.

"I've been looking forward to three things," Tebow told Steve Helling of People before the wedding. "The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It's such a special night.

"I've been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with. I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I'm marrying Demi. I can't wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait."

Tebow and Nel-Peters were engaged in January 2019. The couple has been together since 2018, a year after Nel-Peters won the Miss Universe pageant.

According to the People write-up, the ceremony included parts of Tebow's American and Nel-Peters' South African cultures.

"We're both very traditional," Nel-Peters said. "We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives."