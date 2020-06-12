4-Star WR Troy Franklin Commits to Oregon over Alabama, LSU, More

Photo credit: 247Sports

Oregon has landed a key commitment in the 2021 class with receiver Troy Franklin announcing Friday he will play for the school.

Franklin made the announcement on his Instagram page, per Kevin Wade of 247Sports.

Franklin is considered a 4-star recruit, the No. 2 receiver and the No. 31 overall player in the class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Matt Prehm of 247Sports explained how important landing Franklin is for the Oregon program:

The 6'2", 170-pound wideout can be a game-changing player at the next level thanks to his ability to catch nearly everything around him. He is excellent at coming down with 50-50 balls and is usually able to get himself open with great route-running.

He also has shown good speed and agility to make plays once the ball is in his hands.

The California native has been a highly rated recruit since early in his high school career and used it as motivation to continue to improve his game.

"I had some thoughts early in my freshman year that I wanted to be among the best players in the state and in the country when it came time so I kept working," he said in 2018, per Brandon Huffman of CBS Sports. "Now I keep on working because I want to keep that spot."

The early attention also led to dozens of offers from the top programs in the country from the Pac-12, Big 12, SEC and more.

He eventually chose Oregon over other top options like Alabama, LSU and USC.

The Ducks have produced some high-power offenses in recent seasons and Mario Cristobal should continue building on that success. After briefly falling out of the national picture, the team is once again the class of the Pac-12.

Securing top recruits like this go a long way toward finding more success on the field.

Franklin will look to be a key part of the attack as he tries to live up to lofty expectations at the next level.