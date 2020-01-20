Reinier Completes Real Madrid Transfer from Flamengo for Reported €35M

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Real Madrid announced the signing of 18-year-old Brazilian talent Reinier from Flamengo for €35 million (£29.8 million) on Monday.

Sean Wilson of Goal shared word of the fee.

The creative midfielder is the latest gifted Brazilian teenager to join Los Blancos, following the lead of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes. Their arrivals represent Real's efforts to replenish an ageing squad.

Marca had reported how Real were likely to make the deal to sign Reinier official on Monday, one day after his 18th birthday.

The midfielder is with Brazil's U23s at the CONMEBOL pre-Olympics tournament, which means his arrival in the Spanish capital could be delayed until February 9 depending on his nation's success. Regardless of when his Real career officially begins, the player has put his name on a lengthy contract, tying him to Los Merengues until 2026:

Globo Esporte (h/t Marcus Alves for Bleacher Report) recently noted how Flamengo had extended Reinier's contract until 2024 but with a reduced buyout clause than the €70 million needed to guarantee his exit under the previous deal.

Alves detailed how Real "had been watching it all unfold and rushed to secure his signature this winter transfer window." He also outlined how Reinier is expected to join Real Madrid Castilla rather than head straight into the first team.

Eventually, though, a player who has drawn comparisons with Selecao icon Kaka will be expected to make the grade at Real. Manager Zinedine Zidane needs to oversee a refreshing of the ranks in attacking areas.

Madrid are heavily reliant on 32-year-old centre-forward Karim Benzema for goals, while Luka Modric, 34, is still the chief creative force. Reinier, Vinicius and Rodrygo have been acquired for big sums to replace the aforementioned players.

It's also a recruitment policy based on ensuring the club doesn't miss out on the potential of acquiring the next great star of the global game. Archrivals Barcelona have had the upper hand in this area during recent years, most notably unearthing Lionel Messi before later beating the competition to Neymar.

If Reinier delivers on his obvious promise, he could help Real to usher in a new era of success with a young and exciting team. However, the modest returns from Vinicius and Rodrygo, who have three La Liga goals between them this season, should give Los Blancos cause for concern.

It will be vital the club doesn't rush Reinier's development.