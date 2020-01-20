Premier League Fixtures: Week 24 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The Premier League is back for a midweek round of fixtures, with leaders Liverpool seeking to preserve their huge advantage at the top of the table.

The Reds beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday to move 16 points clear at the summit. Next up for Jurgen Klopp's side is a big test, though, as they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Chelsea host Arsenal on Tuesday, with both sides out to bounce back after disappointing results over the weekend. Sheffield United will be seeking to continue their remarkable campaign on the same night when they welcome Manchester City to Bramall Lane.

Here is the schedule for Week 24, a prediction for each match and a closer look at a couple of the standout fixtures.

Premier League Week 24 Fixtures (GMT)

Tuesday, January 21

7:30 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)

7:30 p.m. Aston Villa vs. Watford (1-1)

7:30 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Southampton (1-1)

7:30 p.m. Sheffield United vs. Manchester City (1-2)

7:30 p.m. Everton vs. Newcastle United (2-1)

8:15 p.m. Chelsea vs. Arsenal (2-2)

Wednesday, January 22

7:30 p.m. Leicester City vs. West Ham United (2-0)

7:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City (2-1)

8:15 p.m. Manchester United vs. Burnley (2-1)

Thursday, January 23

8 p.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool (1-2)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

After their shock loss at Newcastle United on Saturday, Chelsea will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Tuesday against their London rivals.

The Blues have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, and they turned in one of the poorest displays of the season against the Magpies. Head coach Frank Lampard would have been disappointed with the way his team attacked, while the injury-time goal the Blues conceded was easily avoidable.

Liam Twomey of The Athletic said Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could have done more to keep out Isaac Hayden's header:

Arsenal will be hoping to capitalise on those frailties, although it's clear they are still a work in progress under new boss Mikel Arteta.

After taking the lead against Sheffield United in their previous game through Gabriel Martinelli, they were pegged back late on, drawing 1-1. Even though Arsenal were frustrated by the Blades, Charles Watts of Goal said there were positives to take:

It will be intriguing to see how Arteta sets the Gunners up at Stamford Bridge, as it will be his first match in charge of the team away at an elite opponent.

Chelsea have been indifferent at home of late, though, and these two teams in transition will be difficult to split.

Wolves vs. Liverpool

It feels as though it's a case of when and not if Liverpool clinch the Premier League, as they sit 16 points clear of second-place Man City with a game in hand.

Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo summed up how dominant the Reds have been against the rest of the sides in the top flight:

It's difficult to see the Anfield side losing any matches between now and the end of the campaign, but the match at Molineux is one of the bigger obstacles in their quest for an unbeaten season.

Wolves are enjoying a fine campaign and sit in sixth place in the table. They beat City earlier in the season, and they will be full of confidence after a dramatic win over Southampton on Saturday:

Raul Jimenez was the man who inspired that brilliant comeback with two goals, but John Percy of the Daily Telegraph doesn't think the striker gets the credit he deserves:

Under the lights, the home fans are likely to create a lively atmosphere for the visit of the champions-elect.

Wolves will make this a difficult evening for Liverpool, although the Reds are overcoming every kind of challenge put in front of them.