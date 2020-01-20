Red Sox Rumors: Mets' Hensley Meulens Drawing Interest for Vacant Managerial Job

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 20, 2020

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 21: A detail of The Boston Red Sox logo on a jersey during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 21, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox were unexpectedly thrown into a managerial search when Alex Cora was fired Tuesday following MLB's investigation into the Houston Astros illegally stealing signs beginning with their 2017 World Series run. 

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Red Sox "have shown interest" in New York Mets bench coach Hensley Meulens. Heyman noted Meulens is "presumably" also a candidate for the Mets' newly vacant manager position after Carlos Beltran was ousted Thursday.   

Cora served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017, while Beltran played for the team. 

MLB released its official findings from the investigation Monday, which outlined—in part—the involvement of Cora and Beltran in the Astros' elaborate sign stealing.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

