Ex-NFL CB Darrelle Revis Calls Out 49ers' Richard Sherman: 'Stop Hiding' in Zone

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2020

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) warms up before the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman tallied a game-clinching interception in Sunday's 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, but he didn't impress former NFL defensive back Darrelle Revis.

Revis, who was often compared to Sherman during his career, called it "lame" the 49ers cornerback didn't travel with Davante Adams throughout the game and suggested he "stop hiding [in] a cover 3 zone."

The NFC champion didn't hesitate to fire back, telling Revis to "enjoy the view from the couch":

That led to some back-and-forth:

Sherman is no stranger to being called out for being a "zone" cornerback.

After all, he took a tongue-in-cheek approach following the divisional-round win over the Minnesota Vikings when retweeting support from Antonio Cromartie, saying "but hey I'm a 'zone' corner lmao" above a highlight of his interception:

Whether Sherman shadows the opponent's best wide receiver on every play or not, he is unquestionably one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who already has one Super Bowl ring from his time on the Seattle Seahawks.

He is one victory away from another Lombardi Trophy and has anchored San Francisco's secondary after recovering from a torn Achilles.

Revis, who played for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs during his career, is another one of the best cornerbacks of Sherman's generation. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection who also won a Super Bowl.

That Super Bowl victory came when he was on the Patriots and against Sherman's Seahawks.

Related

    49ers Are One of the Nastiest Teams in SB History

    @MikeFreemanNFL says Super Bowl 54 is going to be speed vs. bleed

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Are One of the Nastiest Teams in SB History

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    The Shanahans and 21 Other Fathers and Sons Who Became Coaches/managers

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    The Shanahans and 21 Other Fathers and Sons Who Became Coaches/managers

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire

    6 Takeaways from 49ers' NFC Championship Romp

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    6 Takeaways from 49ers' NFC Championship Romp

    Kyle Madson
    via Niners Wire

    Revis Puts Richard Sherman's Defensive Talents on Blast

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Revis Puts Richard Sherman's Defensive Talents on Blast

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire