Ex-NFL CB Darrelle Revis Calls Out 49ers' Richard Sherman: 'Stop Hiding' in Zone

Ex-NFL CB Darrelle Revis Calls Out 49ers' Richard Sherman: 'Stop Hiding' in ZoneJanuary 20, 2020
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman tallied a game-clinching interception in Sunday's 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, but he didn't impress former NFL defensive back Darrelle Revis.
Revis, who was often compared to Sherman during his career, called it "lame" the 49ers cornerback didn't travel with Davante Adams throughout the game and suggested he "stop hiding [in] a cover 3 zone."
Darrelle Revis @Revis24
Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Except the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone. https://t.co/OWuzFtj8ov
Darrelle Revis @Revis24
All y’all think I’m throwing shade. I’m not. Just stating the man is not a pound for pound man to man corner. If you know the game of football he plays in a Cover 3 Scheme. He does not travel but traveling with a receiver is not for every DB. It’s a few on the corner list who can
The NFC champion didn't hesitate to fire back, telling Revis to "enjoy the view from the couch":
That led to some back-and-forth:
Sherman is no stranger to being called out for being a "zone" cornerback.
After all, he took a tongue-in-cheek approach following the divisional-round win over the Minnesota Vikings when retweeting support from Antonio Cromartie, saying "but hey I'm a 'zone' corner lmao" above a highlight of his interception:
Whether Sherman shadows the opponent's best wide receiver on every play or not, he is unquestionably one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who already has one Super Bowl ring from his time on the Seattle Seahawks.
He is one victory away from another Lombardi Trophy and has anchored San Francisco's secondary after recovering from a torn Achilles.
Revis, who played for the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs during his career, is another one of the best cornerbacks of Sherman's generation. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection who also won a Super Bowl.
That Super Bowl victory came when he was on the Patriots and against Sherman's Seahawks.
