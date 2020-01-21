Predicting 2020 NBA All-Star Starters

0 of 10

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game is shaping up to be a blend of veteran regulars and a collection of new faces making their first career appearances.

With the third round of fan voting complete, we're beginning to get a sense of who the starters should be. Fan voting counts as 50 percent of the process, with 25 percent coming from select media members and the other 25 percent voted on by the players. Coaches will choose the All-Star reserves in each conference.

One factor that will come into play, especially when it comes to media and player voting, is games missed. Between injuries and load management, the time a player has missed is important when deciding if they're worthy of a starting spot.

While guys like Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam and Bradley Beal have certainly put up All-Star-worthy numbers when on the floor, all have missed roughly a quarter of the season. Others like Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyrie Irving, Paul George and D'Angelo Russell have the stats, but injuries have cut their seasons far too short for consideration as starters.

There's also the debate of production vs. team success. While players like Trae Young and Beal have put up better numbers than Kemba Walker and Jimmy Butler, the former two play on some of the NBA's worst teams.

Based on All-Star voting returns from fans and how media and players might turn, here are the 10 likely All-Star starters.