Ex-Florida QB Feleipe Franks to Transfer to Arkansas over Kansas, UCF

Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks announced Monday he will remain in the SEC and transfer to Arkansas.

He revealed his decision on Instagram, captioning an image of himself in a Razorbacks uniform, "New beginnings."

"Just how genuine everybody is," Franks said of what drew him to Arkansas, per 247Sports' Danny West. "I think that's something that's really good and something you don't get much of nowadays, but that was the best part."

West noted Franks also considered Kansas and UCF.

Franks should be eligible immediately as a graduate transfer following four years with the Gators.

He only played three games in 2019 before his season was cut short due to an ankle injury. Florida coach Dan Mullen announced the quarterback would undergo surgery in September and have a six-month timeline for recovery.

Prior to the injury, Franks totaled 698 passing yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions, completing 76.1 percent of his passes.

The 6'6", 238-pound quarterback first took over the starting job as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and showcased his ability during the 2018 season, throwing 24 touchdown passes with only six interceptions while adding seven more scores on the ground. The dual-threat quarterback was considered a 4-star recruit out of high school and has lived up to expectations.

However, last year's injury opened the door for Kyle Trask enter the starting lineup, and his solid play should make him the go-to option in 2020.

Franks first announced he was leaving Florida on Instagram in December, although he wasn't necessarily set on transferring.

"I plan on exploring my options of entering the NFL draft or playing my final year elsewhere," he wrote.

He was also drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 31st round of the MLB draft, which he called a "backup plan" last summer, per Mike Rodak of ESPN.

Any professional career will be put on hold while he plays a final season at the college level.

With Arkansas, he should immediately earn the starting quarterback job with the opportunity to reestablish himself and boost his NFL stock.

The Razorbacks went through five quarterbacks on their way to a 2-10 record in 2019, and the squad totaled 15 interceptions and only 14 passing touchdowns to go with a 49.6 overall completion percentage.

Over the last three years, the program only has eight combined wins.

Adding Franks could help kickstart a turnaround for Arkansas under new head coach Sam Pittman.