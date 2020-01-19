NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Raptors' Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Even though the Toronto Raptors have been among the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, they could still reportedly be sellers ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Kyle Lowry could all be moved in the next few weeks.

"Some teams believe the Raptors would listen to calls on players like Gasol and Serge Ibaka, both of whom are in the final years of their contracts and, seemingly, not in their long-term plans," Woike wrote. "There's also speculation that Kyle Lowry could be had at the right price."

That's despite the Raptors entering Sunday in third place in the East with a 28-14 record.

While the squad's performance over the first half of the season has surprised many after losing Kawhi Leonard to free agency, the Raptors are still 40-1 to repeat as champions, per Caesars.

After winning it all last season, Toronto might feel less inclined to fight for just an early exit in the playoffs. Instead, the team could start preparing for the future around Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

Gasol and Ibaka have expiring contracts that could either help a team's payroll flexibility or help another contender compete for a title.

Though Gasol is having a down year offensively (7.2 points per game), he leads the Raptors in defensive box plus-minus, per Basketball Reference. Ibaka has put up impressive numbers in his 11th year in the league, averaging 15.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, trading Lowry would be the most surprising development considering he has five straight All-Star selections and has been with the team for eight seasons. He is also leading the club with 20.4 points and 7.6 assists per game this year.

However, with VanVleet ready to step in as the lead guard, the team wouldn't see much of a drop-off.

Team President Masai Ujiri has been creative with trades in the past—shockingly dealing DeMar DeRozan two years ago—making it impossible to rule out any of these deals ahead of the 2020 deadline.