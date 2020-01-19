Inter Milan CEO Confirms Talks with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen's Agent

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed the Nerazzurri are talking to the agent of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Sports writer Fabrizio Romano recently spoke to Marotta, who also said the club is also making decisions regarding moves for Chelsea's Olivier Giroud and Victor Moses:

Marotta's comments likely won't sit well with Spurs manager Mourinho, who recently criticised Inter for their public courting of the Denmark international. Per Goal, the Tottenham boss said he believed it was manager Antonio Conte doing the talking and that it was disrespectful:

"We shouldn't speak about players from other clubs until they become our players. You ask me about Gedson [Fernandes] since the moment Gedson's name was on the screen and I told you nothing [until he signed].

"You protect everybody. Is it a question of respect? I don't want to give you a headline. That's up to you.

"If Inter are confident, they are confident because they are ready to make us an offer, which didn't happen yet. So when I see people speaking, especially people with responsibilities, I am a little bit surprised."

Eriksen will be a free agent at the end of this season and is expected to leave Spurs. He expressed his exit desire before the start of the campaign in an interview with Ekstra Bladet (h/t Chris Burton of Goal).

The 27-year-old is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, but Inter are locked in a tight race for the Serie A title with rivals Juventus. The Italians would likely much rather conclude a permanent switch as soon as possible, ensuring Eriksen can play a role during the second half of the season.

Per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t sports writer Ricky Sacks), Spurs are looking for €15 million and bonus money:

Tottenham have struggled of late, winning just one of their past six matches across all competitions. They desperately need reinforcements in January, and the transfer fee they would get from Eriksen's could help them to land some much-needed attacking depth.