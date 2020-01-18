Giannis Scores 29 Points, Grabs 12 Rebounds as Bucks Rout Kyrie Irving, Nets

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving may have walked back his comments about winning with this current group of Nets, but it didn't make earning a victory any easier, as the Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a 117-97 victory in Brooklyn on Saturday.

The star point guard was at the center of another NBA controversy this week after saying the Nets needed "one or two more pieces" to fit in with Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan, Garrett Temple, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert. That left many wondering where Irving believes teammates Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen and Wilson Chandler—all role pieces in their own right—fit into the Nets' future.

By the end of the week, Irving was trying to clarify just what he meant by that but refused to temper his expectations.

"I'm going to continue to push," Irving told the media Friday. "I'm going to continue to demand greatness out of myself and demand greatness out of my teammates and we go from there. If it's harsh as a leader or too much for anybody, if you're not in our locker room, stay the f--k out. It's as simple as that."

Whether Irving's mea culpa worked, it didn't translate to success on the court. Facing a championship-caliber Bucks team many contending teams use as a measuring stick, the Nets folded at home.

Notable Performers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, Bucks: 29 points, 12 rebounds, four assists

Khris Middleton, SF, Bucks: 20 points, four rebounds, four assists

Kyrie Irving, PG, Nets: 17 points, six rebounds, six assists

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG, Nets: 11 points, three assists, three rebounds

What's Next?

For the Nets, Saturday marked the first contest in a three-game stretch against some of the league's biggest threats to win a title this season. After taking on the Bucks, Brooklyn welcomes the Philadelphia 76ers to town Monday before the Los Angeles Lakers pay a visit Thursday. Any sustained success will go a long way toward changing the narrative after Irving's comments.

As for the Bucks, they'll return home to face the Chicago Bulls on Monday before heading overseas to face the Charlotte Hornets in Paris on Friday.

