Britain's Strongest Man 2020 Results: Adam Bishop Wins Title over Tom Stoltman

Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Adam Bishop was named the 2020 Britain's Strongest Man on Saturday after last year's runner-up clinched his maiden title at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England.

Defending champion Graham Hicks was absent from the Giants: Live lineup as Britain crowned a new Strongest Man, while brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman finished in second and third, respectively.

Bishop's victory means an Englishman has won the last 16 editions of this competition. Northern Irishman Glenn Ross was the last non-English competitor to clinch the title in 2001.

Scot Tom Stoltman, 25, improved to take the silver medal this year after finishing third on this podium 12 months ago, while older sibling Luke, 35, finished among the top three for the first time in this contest.

The runner-up registered a new world record of 16.01 seconds in the final event, the Castle Stones, but failed to surpass champion Bishop's mark of 56 points, per charity organiser Peter Cross:

One-time World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall (2017), whose five Britain's Strongest Man titles (2014-18) are more than any other competitor, was also in attendance at the FlyDSA Arena.

The field looked close after the opening event, the Log Ladder, but Bishop opened an advantage in front after the second challenge and never relinquished first place.

Younger Stoltman brother Tom closed the gap to within half a point after Event 3, but he lost pace with the leader when Irishman Pa O'Dwyer won the Conan's Wheel with a triumphant turn of 782 degrees.

Bishop, who has worked as a strength and conditioning coach for Premiership rugby club Harlequins, should be overjoyed with his result after he was only 1.5 points shy of Hicks' winning score in 2019.

The Stoltman siblings can also be proud of their achievement of stepping on the podium together, the first time two Scots have finished among the top three in this competition since 1995.

No strongman has managed to successfully defend the trophy since the event moved to Sheffield in 2018, though Bishop will hope to break that curse should he return in 2021.