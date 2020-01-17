MLB Issues Statement About HGH Therapeutic-Use Exemption amid Mike Trout Rumors

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

It's been a busy week on the MLB publicity front following the conclusion of the league's investigation into the Houston Astros' sign-stealing schemes (and ensuing fallout).

The news continued Friday as Major League Baseball issued a statement clarifying that no player has received a therapeutic-use exemption in light of since-retracted rumors that Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was taking advantage of a rulebook loophole to take human growth hormone.

Per MLB (h/t Scott Miller of Bleacher Report):

"The MLB-MLBPA Joint Drug Prevention Program is administered independently and transparently by the parties' jointly appointed Independent Program Administrator (IPA). In his annual report, the IPA discloses publicly the Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) granted to players during the prior season. Since the inception of the program, no major league or minor league player has ever receive a TUE for, or otherwise received permission to use, human growth hormone (HGH)."

The statement is in response to David Brosius, the son of former MLB third baseman Scott Brosius, launching the accusation against the reigning American League MVP on Twitter.

"If you want to read something better, Mike Trout takes HGH for a 'thyroid condition,'" Brosius said in a since-deleted Instagram comment (h/t Jeff Monanski of WIBX 950 and Peter Socotch of NBC Sports). "It's a loophole he found, and the MLB doesn't make it public because they don't want fans knowing their best player is on HGH. But people within know."

Brosius also said that it was "well-known" that the Astros were cheating when his father was the third base coach for the Seattle Mariners in 2017.

After the fallout from his own comments, Brosius issued a statement, which said in part (via Mike Rosenstein of NJ Advance Media):

"The statement in question was taken from a conversation where I was explaining how there are certain situations in which actions that would usually be against the rules and considered cheating, are deemed okay for medical or other reasons, thus not cheating.

"The example I used of Mike Trout does not stem from information from my Dad or sources within the MLB and has no evidence behind it. I had no intention of this becoming an accusation against Mike Trout or causing the uproar it did...I would like to sincerely apologize to him and his family for the unfair statement I made and the negative fallout it has had on them."



Trout, an eight-time All-Star, has finished top four in the AL MVP voting from 2012-19. The 28-year-old had 45 home runs, 104 RBI and a 1.083 OPS in 134 games last season.