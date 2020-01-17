Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Could Return from Tailbone Injury vs. Rockets

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Anthony Davis could return to the court Saturday to give the Los Angeles Lakers a boost in their matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis will likely be given the choice to decide his status after going through a pregame workout to test his injured tailbone.

Davis suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Los Angeles' 117-87 win over the New York Knicks on Jan. 7. He landed hard on his backside attempting to block Julius Randle's driving attempt to the basket.

The Lakers announced the next day that Davis had been diagnosed with a gluteus maximus contusion after his MRI came back negative. He has sat out each of the last four games, which saw the team go 3-1 in his absence.

McMenamin did note Davis will officially be listed as questionable against the Rockets after not practicing Friday.

In Davis' absence, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has turned to Kyle Kuzma as his starting power forward. Kuzma's return to the starting lineup began well, as he scored a combined 62 points in the first two games. The 24-year-old cooled off considerably in the past two games, scoring a total of 15 points on 7-of-23 shooting.

Davis is averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game this season.