La Liga Table 2020: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 20 Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Getafe moved up to fifth in La Liga on Friday, producing a brilliant performance to win 3-0 at struggling Leganes.

The visitors surged into a three-goal lead at the break, with Leandro Cabrera, Allan Nyom and Jaime Mata on the scoresheet. Getafe are now just two points behind fourth-place Sevilla ahead of the rest of the weekend's matches.

On Saturday, the standout fixture of the weekend sees Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. A day later, a new chapter starts at Barcelona, when Quique Setien takes charge of the team for the first time against Granada.

Here is a recap of Friday's clash, as well as a look at the rest of the fixtures in the Spanish top flight this weekend.

La Liga Fixtures - Week 20

Friday, January 17

Leganes 0-3 Getafe

Saturday, January 18

Levante vs. Alaves

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla

Osasuna vs. Real Valladolid

Eibar vs. Atletico Madrid

Sunday, January 19

Real Mallorca vs. Valencia

Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad

Villarreal vs. Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao vs. Celta Vigo

Barcelona vs. Granada

La Liga Table

1 Barcelona 19, +26, 40

2 Real Madrid 19, +24, 40

3 Atletico Madrid 19, +10, 35

4 Sevilla 19, +6, 35

5 Getafe 20, +9, 33

6 Real Sociedad 19, +8, 31

7 Valencia 19, +4, 31

8 Athletic Bilbao 19, +7, 29

9 Villarreal 19, +7, 28

10 Granada 19, 0, 27

11 Levante 19, -3, 26

12 Osasuna 19, +1, 24

13 Real Betis 19, -6, 24

14 Real Valladolid 19, -6, 21

15 Deportivo Alaves 19, -9, 20

16 Eibar 19, -11, 19

17 Celta Vigo 19, -13, 15

18 Mallorca 19, -15, 15

19 Leganes 20, -17, 14

20 Espanyol 19, -22, 11

Friday Recap

Getafe are not renowned for playing free-flowing football in the final third, but on Friday they showed how potent they can be in the penalty area.

After a tight opening to the game, the away team produced a devastating 21-minute spell to take the game away from their hosts.

Cabrera and Nyom both took advantage of slack defending from Leganes to head home crosses into the box. Getafe then produced a slick breakaway after some sloppy passing in midfield from Leganes, allowing Jorge Molina to square to Mata for a tap-in.

Spanish football writer Brendan Boyle was unimpressed by the defending of the home side:

As relayed by OptaJose, it's been a while since Getafe managed to net three times before the midway point of a match:

In the second period, Getafe were able to play within themselves with such a sizeable lead already established.

Although there were a few moments of quality from them after the break, the same intensity wasn't present in their work on the ball. Leganes, who remain 19th after this poor showing, were unable to make any significant dents in the opposition defence and became quickly resigned to their fate.

A bad day got worse for the home side late on, as Ruben Perez was given his marching orders for two yellow cards.

Weekend Preview

The biggest contest of the weekend comes in the capital, as Real seek to put the pressure on Barcelona with a win against Sevilla.

Los Blancos have clicked into an impressive gear in recent weeks and will be boosted by their Super Cup success at the expense of Atletico Madrid last Sunday. While they are still looking to find a formula in attack, Zinedine Zidane has been able to shore the team up at the back.

If Sevilla can spring a surprise then it would propel them into title contention, as they currently sit just five points back on their opponents.

As for Barcelona, the focus will be on Setien, as he seeks to improve the mood around the Camp Nou following the departure of Ernesto Valverde. Per OptaJose, the new Blaugrana boss loves his sides to play possession-based football:

It will be fascinating to see how Setien copes with the challenge of managing such a high-profile club and how he seeks to get the best out of Lionel Messi in the coming months.

Granada enjoyed a fast start and were temporarily league leaders earlier in the campaign, although they've struggled to showcase the same sort of consistency in recent weeks.