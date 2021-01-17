    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Diagnosed with Concussion After Head Injury vs. Browns

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2021
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addresses the media during a news conference for Sunday's NFL AFC championship football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The Chiefs will face the Tennessee Titans for the opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a concussion and will not return after leaving Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns.

    His head hit the turf while getting tackled by Mack Wilson in the third quarter.  

    Mahomes was 21-of-30 for 255 yards and a touchdown with an additional score on the ground at the time of his departure. Veteran journeyman Chad Henne, who previously started for the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, entered the game for Mahomes.

    The 25-year-old Texas Tech product didn't miss any contests because of injury during his first two years in the NFL. That stretch of durability ended in October 2019 when he suffered a dislocated kneecap, which forced him to miss two games.

    Mahomes is one of the most valuable players in all of sports, especially given the critical nature of quarterbacks. In turn, a significant drop-off can be expected from the Chiefs offense in his absence.

