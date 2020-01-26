Becky Lynch Beats Asuka, Retains Raw Women's Title at 2020 WWE Royal Rumble

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Becky Lynch finally beat Asuka at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night and retained the Raw Women's Championship.

The Empress of Tomorrow has blinded numerous stars with her green mist previously, but Lynch had the tactic scouted. As the challenger went to spray the mist, The Man kicked her in the midsection.

That provided the champion with an opportunity to lock in the Dis-arm-her for the win.

Sunday's match was a long time coming, as the issues between the two dated back to last year's Royal Rumble when Asuka made The Man tap out and retained the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Lynch went on to win the women's Royal Rumble match that same night, and she immediately challenged Ronda Rousey and went on to beat the former UFC star and Charlotte Flair for both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles at WrestleMania 35, meaning she never had a rematch with Asuka.

Over the past couple of months, though, Lynch has renewed her rivalry with The Empress. It reached another level leading up to and at TLC when The Man teamed with Flair against Asuka and Kairi Sane in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match for WWE women's tag team titles.

The Kabuki Warriors prevailed, which meant Lynch was far from satisfied and still yearned to get her hands on Asuka in a one-on-one setting.

As part of the storyline, The Irish Lass Kicker said her WWE contract was about to expire, and she used that to essentially book a singles match against Asuka at the Royal Rumble herself.

The Empress embraced the opportunity to become a double champion and the match was on, but things got physical on multiple occasions prior to their clash.

On the January 6 episode of Raw, Asuka got in Lynch's face and yelled at her in Japanese, but The Man refused to sit there and take it, and she laid her opponent out with a stiff punch.

Asuka got some payback during the contract signing for the bout when she spit green mist in Lynch's eyes. After that, The Man cut a passionate promo about the importance of the match and finally getting the win back after last year's loss.

By virtue of retaining against Asuka at the Royal Rumble, Lynch conquered some longstanding demons and is now in line to take part in another marquee match at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

-