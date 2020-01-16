Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero Fight to Headline UFC 248 on March 7

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Get ready for a showdown between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, the two fighters will headline UFC 248 in Las Vegas on March 7. Okamoto noted "Adesanya was itching to fight" and called the impending showdown a "big one."

Adesanya will defend his middleweight championship in the fight.

John Morgan of MMA Junkie noted the one "wrinkle" holding up the announcement prior to Thursday was the fact that undefeated challenger Paulo Costa (13-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) "re-entered the picture." Costa defeated Romero at UFC 241 to earn a potential title shot before he suffered a biceps injury.

Adesanya tweeted a video message wondering how Romero recovered from a nine-month injury in three months.

Simon Samano of MMA Junkie noted Adesanya accused Costa—who was suspended for six months by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency—of performance-enhancing drug use in the past.

Alas, the fight will be between Adesanya (18-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) and Romero (13-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) at T-Mobile Arena. Romero faces a daunting task seeing how he has lost three of his last four fights, two of which were close decision losses to Robert Whittaker.