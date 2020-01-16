Astros Rumors: Cubs' Will Venable to Interview for Vacant Managerial Job

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

One result of the sign-stealing controversy for the Houston Astros is the need for a new manager after AJ Hinch was fired, and they reportedly see Chicago Cubs third base coach Will Venable as a candidate.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported the news, noting the Astros will interview Venable.

Venable played for the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers from 2008-16 before he entered the coaching ranks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.