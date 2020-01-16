Astros Rumors: Cubs' Will Venable to Interview for Vacant Managerial Job

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2020

Chicago Cubs first base coach Will Venable looks on from the dugout prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

One result of the sign-stealing controversy for the Houston Astros is the need for a new manager after AJ Hinch was fired, and they reportedly see Chicago Cubs third base coach Will Venable as a candidate.

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported the news, noting the Astros will interview Venable.   

Venable played for the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers from 2008-16 before he entered the coaching ranks.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    MLB Confirms No Evidence of Wearable Devices in Astros Investigation

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Confirms No Evidence of Wearable Devices in Astros Investigation

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Altuve Denies Wearing Electronic Device

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Altuve Denies Wearing Electronic Device

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Sign-Stealing Scandal Puts Mets in Limbo

    @ZachRymer tries to figure out where the Mets go from here

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sign-Stealing Scandal Puts Mets in Limbo

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Beltran's Exit Is a Shame That Mets Fans Don't Deserve

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Beltran's Exit Is a Shame That Mets Fans Don't Deserve

    SNY
    via SNY