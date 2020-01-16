Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Reportedly Skipping 2020 Pro Bowl; RB Not Injured

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers' first-team All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will not be taking part in this year's Pro Bowl after all.

The decision was revealed Thursday night by The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, who noted McCaffrey is not injured but would rather use the extra downtime to stick to his recovery and training schedule ahead of spring workouts with new head coach Matt Rhule.

