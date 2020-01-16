Von Miller, Jarvis Landry Headline 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown Rosters

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The NFL has confirmed eight participants in the 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Cleveland running back Nick Chubb and wideout Jarvis Landry, Pittsburgh defensive end Cameron Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Denver linebacker Von Miller, New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan and Detroit cornerback Darius Slay will all take part in the event at ESPN Wide World of Sports on January 22.

The 2020 skills contest will feature 20 Pro Bowlers split into two teams, each featuring two quarterbacks, one running back, three wideouts/tight ends/defensive backs along with three linemen/linebackers and a wild-card player decided on by the coaches.

The competition will include a mix of new and old events that should test players in a variety of ways. The "Thread the Needle" event will feature defensive backs trying to stop the opposing team's quarterback from completing passes through targets. The "Gridiron Gauntlet" will pit teams of five against each other in a relay race through an obstacle course on the field. There will also be a "Precision Passing" event in which each team will pit its two quarterbacks, and one non-QB player, against each other in a one-minute accuracy competition to see who can hit the most targets.

Receiver and quarterback duos will be challenged in the "Best Hands" event, with two receiver-quarterback combos competing in a relay of specific passes and catches increasing in difficulty.

Finally, the two sides will go old-school with a three-game series of dodgeball.

It should all make for a highly entertaining—if not comedic—day of football-related activities that show a lighter side of the game while allowing players to showcase their skills.

There are still more players to be announced, but the current crop is an intriguing group of competitive stars.

The Pro Bowl and accompanying festivities will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, a week before the Super Bowl kicks off further south in Miami. Final rosters will likely be determined in the days after the conference championship games this Sunday.