LSU Football Team Family Bus Reportedly Involved in Minor Crash

A bus carrying friends and family members of LSU football players was involved in a minor crash in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to TMZ Sports.

The bus was en route to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport when "a small red car lost control and hit the bus."

Medical personnel arrived at the scene to check out the passengers, and no injuries were reported.

Trey Couvillion of WBRZ in Baton Rouge shared photos of the scene:

A separate bus transporting Tigers players was part of the larger caravan but not involved in the crash. The group was preparing to fly out to Washington, D.C., to celebrate the team's national title at the White House with President Donald Trump.

LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns.

Trump is hosting the team Friday.