Lakers' Rajon Rondo to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury, Will Miss 6-8 Weeks

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a fractured right thumb, an injury that will require surgery.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin and Malika Andrews initially reported Rondo had suffered a "significant" hand injury during practice Sunday evening, and the team later revealed the severity of the injury.

Rondo doesn't generate much attention while playing for the star-studded Lakers, but he's a key piece of the team's structure. Not only does he take pressure off LeBron James in terms of running the offense, but he's also a locker-room leader and battle-tested veteran, a role that will be more important in the playoffs.

The 34-year-old University of Kentucky product missed just 12 regular-season games over his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics. Injuries have been a consistent issue since the 2010-11 campaign, however, as he's made over 70 appearances just once over the past 10 years.

Most recently, the point guard was sidelined by a finger fracture in mid-January. His latest setback comes as the NBA is preparing to restart 2019-20 season, which has been halted for over four months by the coronavirus pandemic.

James will likely once again run the offense on a near-universal basis should Rondo be sidelined. Quinn Cook should see the biggest uptick in playing time as part of the backcourt rotation. Alex Caruso is another option to see more minutes.

The Lakers are on cruise control toward the playoffs, and they are among the league's select group of championship contenders. In turn, they figure to play it safe with the veteran players if they get banged up during the remainder of the regular season.