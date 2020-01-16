Astros Rumors: Buck Showalter Interviewed for Manager Job Amid Scandal

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter protests a call in the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Baltimore. Showalter has been fired as manager of the Orioles, he confirmed in a text message to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Houston Astros appear to be looking for an experienced manager to settle their clubhouse after firing AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.  

ESPN reported the Astros interviewed Buck Showalter and will interview John Gibbons for their managerial vacancy. 

Showalter, 63, last managed the Baltimore Orioles in 2018. He has 20 years of managerial experience with the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Orioles.

Gibbons, 57, served two separate stints as Toronto Blue Jays manager from 2004-08 and 2013-18. He posted a 793-789 record overall.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

