Astros Rumors: Buck Showalter Interviewed for Manager Job Amid Scandal

The Houston Astros appear to be looking for an experienced manager to settle their clubhouse after firing AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

ESPN reported the Astros interviewed Buck Showalter and will interview John Gibbons for their managerial vacancy.

Showalter, 63, last managed the Baltimore Orioles in 2018. He has 20 years of managerial experience with the New York Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Orioles.

Gibbons, 57, served two separate stints as Toronto Blue Jays manager from 2004-08 and 2013-18. He posted a 793-789 record overall.

