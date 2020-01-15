Mesut Ozil Plans to Stay at Arsenal, Says He Is 'Excited About the Future'

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Mesut Ozil has said he is planning to see out his contract at Arsenal and is "excited about the future" under new manager Mikel Arteta.

The 31-year-old is Arsenal's highest earner on reported wages of £350,000 per week with a contract that runs until the summer of 2021.

Ozil has told Bein Sports Turkey (h/t Nihat Emre Kocaaslan at Sport Witness) that he is happy to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

"I'm very pleased with my contract and I will continue here this season and next," he said. "I can't tell you what the future will bring, I'm excited about the future, but I don't know what's going to happen."

Ozil found himself frozen out by previous manager Unai Emery but has been restored to the starting XI by Arteta since the Spaniard took over in December.

Former Manchester United defender and TV pundit Rio Ferdinand noted the difference in Ozil since Arteta took the helm:

Ozil is a player who tends to divide opinion among supporters. He is a talented, creative presence in midfield who is able to supply and score goals, but his work rate and a perceived unwillingness to track back are often criticised.

Sam Dean at the Daily Telegraph noted how Ozil was willing to work for the team in the club's 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year's Day:

Arsenal's lack of game time earlier in the season had seen the 31-year-old linked with a move away from Arsenal. Turkish side Fenerbahce were reported to be in talks with the Gunners over a January loan, according to Fotomac (h/t FourFourTwo).

Yet the appointment of Arteta appears to have breathed new life into Ozil's Arsenal career. The midfielder has said he believes the Spaniard is "the right man" for the Gunners and seems to have the new manager's trust.